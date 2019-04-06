Your Community: Homeschool meetup



Homeschool families, join the Johnson County Library for educational sessions that feature different themes. There are two meetups in April, the first session provides an introduction to musical instruments and the second covers plants, plant parts and how they work. Attendees will hear expert presentations, demonstrations and learn about related activities. Librarians will provide subject resources for further exploration of each topic.

Don’t miss out on the great sessions happening in April:

Introduction to Musical Instruments presented by Kansas City Civic Orchestra

Monday, April 8

1:00 – 2:00 pm

Cedar Roe Library

Plants, Plant Parts and How They Work presented by Johnson County Library staff

Tuesday, April 16

1:30 – 2:30 pm

Monticello Library

Homeschool Meetup is for ages 8-14. Parents are invited to explore the rest of the Library during this independent learning experience.

Space is limited so be sure to register online or call 913.826.4600.

