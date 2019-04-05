Stranger approaching student in van prompts warning to Corinth parents

A stranger approaching a student on the way home from Corinth Elementary on Wednesday prompted a message from the administration to parents yesterday.

In the message, Principal Chris Lowe said an individual in a white van asked the student walking along Somerset Drive between Roe and 83rd Street to get into the vehicle. The student ran and got help.

Here’s the message:

I am writing to let you know about an incident that happened in the neighborhood not far from our school, and to remind you of some important information regarding safety. A student on the way home from school yesterday, on Somerset Drive between 83rd and Roe Avenue, was approached by an individual in a white van. The driver asked the student to get in the vehicle. The student did not engage with the driver, but instead ran, and sought help. This information has been shared with our local police department, along with the SMSD Police Department. We are glad that the student told a caring and responsible adult what happened. Please use this moment to review safety procedures with your children, including sharing the importance of walking or playing in groups. We are asking students and parents to be vigilant and report any person who may be acting in a strange manner. We need to encourage our students to remember: “If you see something, say something.” Thank you for helping to keep our community and school safe.

Shawnee Mission Chief Communications Officer David Smith indicated that the warning would be shared with Briarwood Elementary parents as well given the proximity of the incident to that school’s boundaries.