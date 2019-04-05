Briefly Noted: Lancer Dancer Spring Show coming next week; SevenDays community blood drive

Spring show for Lancer Dancers and Mancer Dancers at Shawnee Mission East set for April 9. The Lancer Dancer Spring Show featuring the SM East Lancer Dancers and Mancer Dancers is coming up next week. With the theme “Around the World,” the dance groups will perform at 7 p.m. April 9 in the SM East auditorium. The spring show is free for students who present their student IDs. Tickets are available from Lancer Dancers or at the door.

Community Blood Center joins SevenDays to host weekly blood drive. Community Blood Center is partnering with SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World*, a weeklong event that promotes kindness and interfaith dialogue in the greater Kansas City area. During the weeklong event April 9-15, SevenDays and Community Blood Center are encouraging people to donate blood any day that week at any CBC donor center or mobile blood drive using the Code EF86. In addition, the Jewish Community Campus Social Hall will host a blood drive for one day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 12 at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park.

Weeklong blood drive locations include: