The Body Lab plans to open second Johnson County location at Village Shops

A fitness studio that offers classes combining Pilates, resistance training and cardio exercise plans to open at the Village Shops later this spring.

The Body Lab, which opened its first location in the midwest at Town Center Crossing in Leawood four years ago, is taking over a 1,600 square foot space most recently occupied by Fitness Together.

The company offers classes based on the methods promoted by Sebastien Lagree, who developed an apparatus called the “Megaformer” that is employed in a series of high-intensity, low-impact workouts.

The new Prairie Village location will have 12 of the Megaformer training machines on site. The studio will offer small group classes as well as one-on-one personal training opportunities.

Both the Leawood studio and the new Prairie Village studio are owned and operated by Mike and Jena Green.

Fitness Together closed at the Village Shops in February. The trainer who led that studio has moved to open a new training practice in downtown Mission.