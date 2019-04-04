Mission Painting KC: Wood rot causes and preventative measures

One of the key components to the longevity of your home is the quality and durability of the materials it is built with and the primary material in most homes is wood. Wood is an incredibly versatile material that can be formed into almost any shape. It helps with insulation and it accepts almost anything you put on it.

But wood has one major problem…rot.

The professionals at Mission Painting and Home Improvements not only want to help you repair the wood rot that you are already experiencing but also inform you of the causes and preventative measures you can take to make sure that the wood in your home stands the test of time.

When wood rot occurs oxygen, moisture, and warmth are present. Remove any one of these conditions and the rot can be prevented.

There are a few simple things you can do to help prevent wood rot from becoming a problem in your home:

Keep the wood sealed and caulked, especially in areas exposed to direct weather. Make sure that there are no areas of your home that gather standing water after a rain storm. Those will undoubtedly seep and are the perfect conditions for rot to set in. Allow for airflow to happen. Keeping trees and shrubs trimmed and off your home’s outer surfaces allow for mother nature to do her job and dry up any moisture on the wooden surfaces.

Here are a few trouble spots to watch out for:

Cracks or holes in caulking around window, doors, seams etc. Sagging or damaged gutters or downspouts. Shrubs or tree limbs that are close to your siding or roof. Cracked or peeling paint. Dirt, leaves, or other debris that are blocking vents or trapped between decking boards.



Wood rot doesn’t have to be a burden on you or your home. Understanding what you can do to prevent rot and doing it will go along way to keep you from a costly repair.

If you find that wood rot has already set in or just need more help with prevention, the professionals at Mission Painting and Home Improvements are here to help. Click here to schedule a free estimate for your wood rot or painting projects.