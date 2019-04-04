Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids votes to condemn Trump’s move to end Affordable Healthcare Act; Johnson County native on FCC considers jobs impact in Sprint merger

Rep. Davids votes to condemn Trump administration’s attempt to end Affordable Care Act. Rep. Sharice Davids voted on Wednesday to pass H.Res 271, a resolution condemning the Trump administration’s moves to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, which could eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions. “I’m committed to making sure more Kansans – not fewer – have access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Rep. Davids. “If the Affordable Care Act is struck down, the 1,200,300 people in Kansas with pre-existing conditions could lose their protections, and millions more people across the country would be stripped of their healthcare coverage. That’s why I voted to condemn this attack and ensure people in the Third District still have access to quality, affordable health care.” Davids’s vote calls on the U.S. Department of Justice to reverse its position in the Texas v. U.S. lawsuit. The resolution was adopted by the House.

Geoffrey Sparks, a Johnson County Johnson County and FCC member, cites jobs as factor in Sprint merger decision. Johnson County native Geoffrey Starks, the newest commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, cited the local impact on jobs as a major factor when he joins in the FCC’s upcoming vote on T-Mobile’s $26 billion merger with Sprint. Starks holds one of the two Democratic seats on the FCC. Executives of the two companies testified to Congress in March that the merger would create thousands of jobs. However, the Communications Workers of America, a union which opposes the merger, predicted that the merger could endanger 28,000 jobs nationwide. Sprint employs roughly 6,000 people at headquarters in Overland Park. [For Johnson County native and new FCC commissioner, jobs factor into Sprint merger — The Kansas City Star]

Lenexa man named ‘Driver of the Year’. Lenexa resident Kevin Vaughn recently won the “Driver of the Year” award from Ryder System Inc., a Florida-based transport company. The awards honor the top driver in each of Ryder System’s three business units. Vaughn and two other drivers who won the award have more than a century of combined experience and nearly 10 million safe miles driven among them. [Ryder Honors Top Truck Drivers During 46th Annual Awards — Associated Press]