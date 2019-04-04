Best Bets for the Weekend: Spring cleaning

“Hello, sun in my face. Hello you who made the morning and spread it over the fields…Watch, now, how I start the day in happiness, in kindness.” (Mary Oliver)
Spring in Kansas City has always been my favorite. Let’s get out there this weekend and enjoy every minute of it.
-
- If you’re free tonight or tomorrow afternoon, stop by the Little Theatre at Shawnee Mission East for a free showing of two funny one-act shows: “Degas, C’est Moi” and “Life After Elvis.”
- One of my favorite nonprofits is KC’s Reach out and Read, which gives children books through pediatric clinics around the city. Come support this mission by partaking in the Race to Read 5k Saturday morning in Corporate Woods.
- How wonderful is it to look out and finally see green grass? This Saturday’s Johnson County Healthy Yards Expo couldn’t be timed better. Come to the Shawnee Civic Center to discover ways to make your garden greener, healthier and more diverse. A native plant sale, crafts for kids and various speakers are on the agenda.
- If Lenexa’s Dumpster Days doesn’t sound like your idea of a good time, then I’m certain we will never be best friends. Lenexa residents can bring all the junk that’s fit to dump to the Municipal services center on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore will be on hand for those items that could be given a second life.
- Along those same lines, Fairway residents are invited to participate in an Annual Spring Clean and National Park Day on Saturday morning at the Shawnee Indian Mission. This partnership with the National Park Day and the Civil War Trust means volunteers receive a National Park Day shirt along with lunch at noon.