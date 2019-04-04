AdventHealth submits conceptual plans for major new medical campus at Lenexa City Center

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission on Wednesday submitted an application with the city of Lenexa for an expansive new medical campus that would include a hospital, medical office buildings and more.

The site plan filed with the city shows the 25-acres campus situated at the northwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard. It shows a project consisting of:

An eight-story, 200-bed hospital

Two medical office buildings, each at 72,000 square feet

A 16,000 square foot urgent care center

A 60,000 square foot “lifestyle center”

A 32,000 square foot retail building and a 45,000 square foot commercial building

A 52,000 square foot bariatric center

Asked for comment on the plans, a representative of AdventHealth noted that at this point the plans are “visionary” in nature — showing the possibilities for the site — and that the organization will look to build out the elements of the project that meet community needs.

AdventHealth Mid-America Region CFO Karsten Randolph issued the following statement on the submission:

AdventHealth’s future campus in Lenexa City Center will redefine health care in Kansas City. Our 25-acre development will reflect the unique suburban downtown environment of Lenexa City Center, with a look and feel more reminiscent of modern retail than traditional health care. This space will bring the concept of ‘feeling whole’ to life, with services that treat your body, mind and spirit. While we’re still defining the exact components of this wellness-focused campus, it will potentially include inpatient beds in addition to innovative service offerings. This will be the fifth AdventHealth campus in the Kansas City metro, and the services here will complement those available at our Shawnee Mission, Lenexa, South Overland Park and College Boulevard locations.

The plans are just the latest major potential development for the Lenexa City Center area, which has seen more construction activity than any other single location in the Shawnee Mission area over the past few years. Lenexa celebrated the opening of its new city hall and recreation center in 2017. The Shawnee Mission School District will open its new competitive aquatic center on the site later this year. The new branch of the Johnson County Library there will open in June. And a myriad of residential and mixed-use projects are in the works.