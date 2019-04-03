Lenexa, KDOT to build multipurpose trail connecting Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and Electric Park

Lenexa is adding more multipurpose trails to its trail network, ultimately connecting Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to Electric Park.

The city is partnering with the Kansas Department of Transportation to build a multipurpose trail along 95th Street from Loiret Boulevard (near Electric Park) to Lackman Road and along Lackman Road from Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to 95th Street.

In a city memo, staff reported that the project will provide a “key missing segment” of the current mixed-use trail system along Lackman Road and 95th Street.

Lenexa’s current trail network in the area extends from Renner Boulevard to the east side of the new Kiewit building, along 95th Street from Ridge Drive to Loiret Boulevard and along 95th Street from Lackman Road to Santa Fe Trail Drive, according to the memo.

“This project will build a major connection to the trail system in this area,” staff wrote. “This segment will complete the trail connection between Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and 95th Street.”

The project will be funded with Federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds at 80 percent, not to exceed $671,040; Federal Construction Mitigation & Air Quality (CMAQ) funds at 80 percent, not to exceed $750,000; and $355,260 from the city’s general fund, at 20 percent.

The Lenexa council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve the $1.7 million project. Councilmember Joe Karlin was absent. There was no council discussion or public comment, as the item was on the consent agenda.

City staff expect trail construction to begin next spring and be completed by fall 2020.