Court records suggest Shawnee woman charged in fatal Merriam crash was under influence of prescription medication

Leah Wankum - April 3, 2019 11:03 am

 

Emergency crews on the scene of the wreck near the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch on March 19. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Shawnee woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in a deadly car wreck in March on Shawnee Mission Parkway was allegedly under the influence of prescription medicine at the time of the wreck, according to court documents.

Vicky L. Walter, 57, reportedly had her driving privileges revoked days before the fatal crash, according to the documents. The new developments in the case were first reported by The Kansas City Star.

Vicky Walter

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office has charged Walter with involuntary manslaughter, DUI-aggravated battery, and driving with a suspended license in relation to the car accident that took the life of Celena Duncan, an elderly woman who was riding in another vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. March 19 on Shawnee Mission Parkway between Antioch Road and Hadley Street.

Walter allegedly told police at the scene of the crash that she takes 18 different prescription drugs, but that she had not been drinking alcohol or taking illegal drugs. Police noticed that while interviewing Walter, she showed signs of impairment and was unable to drive safely because of the prescription drugs, according to court documents.

Walter is in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 24.

