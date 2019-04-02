The Learning Tree closes temporarily for remodeling after renewing lease at Corinth Square

The Learning Tree in Corinth Square is getting a new look soon. Owners Jonny and Jane Girson are remodeling after they recently renewed their lease for the store at 4004 W. 83rd St.

The store closed temporarily as of Monday; Jane Girson said they expect to reopen in less than a week. The shop is getting new floors and lighting as well as a new store layout.

“We’re remodeling to give the store a fresh, new look, and we hope that it will enhance the shopping experience for our customers and carry us through the next few years with success,” Jane Girson said. “It’s our goal to continue to provide excellent products, service and experience for our neighborhood and metro region.”

Customers can follow the store’s Facebook page for daily updates on the progress. And when the store reopens, they will be giving away samples and goodies to the first few customers.

The Girsons opened their first location for The Learning Tree at Town Center in Leawood; they’ve since relocated to Park Place. They have been in business for 23 years, with their second location in Prairie Village in operation for 19 years.

Once reopened, the store will maintain business hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.