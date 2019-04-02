Owner unveils scaled-back concept for redevelopment of Corinth Square South

A year and a half after their pitch for an extensive redevelopment of Corinth Square South that would have included a multi-story office building and parking structure got a chilly reception from Prairie Village officials and residents, First Washington Realty says it’s planning to pursue a scaled-down project for the center.

In a presentation to the city council on Monday, First Washington’s Gregg Zike said the company had reevaluated the site, and was now planning on pursuing a less aggressive revamp for the site.

“We spent the last year trying to figure out what the best option was,” Zike said. “And what we’ve determined…is something a little more low scale, kind of a single story retail project.”

The plans are still in the conceptual stage, but Zike and designers from Hoefer Wysocki indicated that the project would include an expansion to the retail building that houses First Watch and the replacement of the former Mission Road Antique Mall building with a new structure that would be split into two and organized around an open plaza area.

The new concept for the center would come in at around 55,000 square feet in leasable space that would be serviced by surface level parking. The previous plan was around 85,000 square feet total, and would have included a multi-story parking structure.

The company said it planned to play homage to the historical nature of the Mission Road Antique Mall facility — which used to be a barn in the Woolford Farms horse training operation — through design elements like exposed beams and bricks as was as a monument or plaque.

Charlie Miller, an attorney with Lewis Rice, indicated that the owner plans to move forward with a demolition permit application for the Mission Road Antique Mall building and that they would be working through the city’s planning process to get approvals for the new project.

Part of the costs of the redevelopment could be covered through proceeds from the 1 percent community improvement district sales tax in effect at Corinth Square.