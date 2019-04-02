Local body fat scanning consultations now available at 2020 Fitness

You can now get your body fat percentage professionally tested here in Prairie Village! This winter, 2020 Fitness invested in a piece of machinery that accurately determines body composition quickly and painlessly.

The machine is an inBody 570, which uses electrical impedance from eight different contact points to breakdown the body’s skeletal muscle mass, body fat, and visceral fat.

“We invested in this piece of equipment to help our clients get hard evidence to determine how their training is impacting their long-term health,” said 2020 Fitness founder Jon Rowley.

The machine is now helping clients keep track of their progress on specific goals as well as helping establish a baseline as clients set new targets for themselves. Rowley said his only regret is not having gotten the machine years ago to help clients gauge their progress over their years of training.

“It’s a great motivator when you can see that your work is paying off and you’re making progress,” Rowley said.

If you’re interested in having your body composition analyzed and a private review of the results, please reserve your session here. The cost is $30 and includes a 15-minute consultation. If you have any questions you can reach out to [email protected].