Briefly Noted: GABL’s Rich Hunter receives Lifetime Achievement; KU pilot program seeks to enhance human services in JoCo

Rich Hunter with Great American Basketball League receives Lifetime Achievement award. Outgoing Great American Basketball League Executive Director Rich Hunter received a Lifetime Achievement award from the organization. Hunter has led GABL for 25 years and has overseen its growth from 2,000 to 8,000 players. During his tenure, GABL added programs for girls as well as year-round playing opportunities.

KU researchers launch pilot program with Johnson County offices to enhance human services. The Kansas Institute for Positive Behavior Support Researchers from the University of Kansas have teamed up with corrections and social service agencies in Johnson County to launch a new program to enhance human services. Through the pilot program, KIPBS is bringing evidence-based tools and strategies to Johnson County’s Department of Corrections, Mental Health Center and Developmental Supports, with the goal to help youth and adults with challenging behavior remain successful through issues of mental health, substance use, or intellectual or developmental disability.

Siblings win $2 million Powerball ticket from Kansas Lottery. The Kansas Lottery reported that siblings have won $2 million playing Powerball. The siblings, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased four tickets at Murphy Express, 22770 W. 56th St., Shawnee. They matched five of the six numbers, which normally wins $1 million, but because the players also bought the Power Play option for an additional $1, they doubled their prize from $1 million to $2 million. [Powerball ticket that won $2 million in Kansas was sold in Shawnee — WDAF]