Briefly Noted: County launches Count Me In JoCo census campaign; Johnson County Mental Health’s safeTALK training

Johnson County launches Count Me In JoCo campaign to increase resident participation in census. Johnson County’s Complete Count Committee on Monday launched Count Me In JoCo, a year-long awareness campaign to educate residents about the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census and how to be counted. The next U.S. Census begins April 1, 2020. Johnson County was the first county in Kansas to proclaim its partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 Census, according to a Johnson County press release. The census data collected every 10 years determines a state’s number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and determines how federal funds are dispersed to local communities.

Johnson County Mental Health Center opens suicide safeTALK training to non-clinicians. For the first time, the Johnson County Mental Health Center is offering a session of safeTALK training specifically designed for those without a clinical background. The safeTALK training is a half-day alertness training that prepares anyone 15 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper. The session takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Johnson County Mental Health Center, Room 6, 1125 W. Spruce St., Olathe. Cost to participate is $25. The training is partnered with the Mental Health Center’s ASIST training, which goes more in-depth into the topic. An ASIST session will be offered in August. Information about ASIST is available at jocogov.org/asist. For more information, contact Jenni Leaton at [email protected] or 913-826-1585.

Construction complete at Franklin Park in Prairie Village. Construction is now complete on new playsets installed at Franklin Park. Prairie Village added two new “Blue Boats” playsets — one for ages 2-5 and the other for ages 5-12. The playground equipment offers inclusive features and includes six physical fitness elements of play: swinging, climbing, brachiating, spinning, sliding, and balancing activities. A musical playset was also installed in December, and the play area for 2- to 5-year-olds was completed in early January. The play area for 5 to 12-year-olds was completed March 11.