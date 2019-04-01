Updates from Johnson County Community College: Roots & Boots ‘90s Electric Throwdown

This one is for you, country music fans! On May 4, three country music legends – Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin – will take the stage at Johnson County Community College. Presented by the Cohen Community Series, the Roots & Boots ‘90s Electric Throwdown will feature a 90-minute acoustic set accompanied by the artists’ stories behind the songs.

“For more than 10 years, JCCC has hosted Cohen Community Series events like Roots & Boots thanks to a generous gift from an extremely caring, committed donor,” said Rob M. Wyrick, director of the JCCC Foundation. “Proceeds from ticket sales support student scholarships and impactful education programs here at JCCC. To date, the original gift has help raise nearly $400,000 of additional support through the Cohen Community Series. Roots & Boots promises engaging, entertaining performances while supporting a great cause. We look forward to the community joining us.”

Here’s a glimpse behind the music:

Sammy Kershaw

After breaking into the ranks of country music stardom, Kershaw’s talent influenced more than just the charts. His platinum albums were propelled by hits including “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” “Haunted Heart” and many others.

Collin Raye

Raye’s soulful delivery has set country standards in ballads like “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You.” With 24 Top 10 records, 16 No. 1 hits, and 10 Male Vocalist of the Year nominations (five for the Country Music Association and five for the Academy of Country Music), this truly electrifying performer remains one of the great voices of our time.

Aaron Tippin

Tippin has crusaded for the working man and woman since he ripped country music wide open with his uncompromising single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something.” His voice continued to ring loud and clear with hits including “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with The Radio,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You,” “My Blue Angel” and “Kiss This.” Five of his albums are certified gold and a sixth – Read Between the Lines – went platinum. Tippin’s honest lyrics and direct, impassioned vocals have built a large and devoted following.

Secure your seat

Tickets are on sale now! Get the best seats at the best price when you buy early. Prices range from $25 to $65. The best part? All proceeds support JCCC scholarships and educational programs.

Tickets are available online, in-person and by calling the box office at 913-469-4445.

About the Cohen Community Series

The Cohen Community Series was inaugurated in 2008 through a gift from Jon Stewart, former vice chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees, JCCC alumnus and former president of Metcalf Bank, in honor of the late Barton P. Cohen, president of Metcalf Bancshares, vice chairman and general counsel of Metcalf Bank and an attorney with Blackwell Sanders Peper Martin LLP. Previous Cohen Community Series presenters have included Phil Vassar, Josh Turner, Lonestar, Sawyer Brown, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, George Will, Marcus Buckingham and Vince Gill.