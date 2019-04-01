Overland Park again ranks among Niche’s top 10 ‘Best Cities to Live in America’; Prairie Village high in ‘Best Suburbs’ list

Jay Senter - April 1, 2019 8:22 am
Niche put Overland Park among the top 10 “Best Places to Live in America” this year. Photo credit Andrew Poland.

Overland Park may have fallen off of one website’s “Best Places to Live” list on account of the relatively high price of its housing stock.

VillageFest Prairie Village Fourth of July
Prairie Village’s annual VillageFest Fourth of July celebration.

But it remains among the top 10 in Niche’s latest ranking of the “Best Cities to Live in America” list.

Overland Park clocked in at seventh among the website’s 2019 list, with its excellent public schools and strong housing values factoring heavily into its high placement. In fact, Niche ranks Overland Park the “Best City to Buy a House in America” and put it fourth among the “Cities with the Best Public Schools in America.”

Niche bases its annual rankings on publicly available data on the economy, jobs, education and crime.

Niche also publishes a list of the “Best Suburbs to Live in America” for smaller towns in metropolitan areas. And another northeast Johnson County municipality made a strong showing there. Prairie Village came in at 10th overall on that list.

