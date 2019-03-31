Briefly Noted: Merriam sets meetings on future of Irene B. French Community Center; Merriam police captain named acting chief

Merriam hosting public meetings to explore opportunities for Irene B. French Community Center. The city of Merriam is hosting two public meetings — April 29 and June 26 — to explore future opportunities for the Irene B. French Community Center at 5701 Merriam Drive. Both meetings take place at 7 p.m. at the Irene B. French Community Center. During the April 29 meeting, residents can provide ideas for future of the community center and participate in surveys. During the June 26 meetings, residents can follow up on progress. For more information about the 5701 Merriam Drive Steering Committee, visit merriam.org/5701.

Merriam names police captain Todd Allen as acting chief of police. Capt. Todd Allen took over as Merriam’s acting chief of police March 26. Allen replaces Chief of Police Michael Daniels, who retires April 1 after more than three decades with the Merriam Police Department. Allen began his career with the Merriam Police Department in 1996 after graduating from the Johnson County Regional Police Academy. He rose the ranks over the past 23 years, serving as a captain for the previous five years before being named as the acting police chief.

Shawnee Mission hosts Spotlight on Student Wellness event April 10. The Shawnee Mission School District is hosting Spotlight on Student Wellness, an event for parents and guardians to gain more information on health and wellness for their students. The event is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. April 10 at Shawnee Mission Northwest. Three breakout sessions and a keynote speech by Tim DeWeese with Johnson County Mental Health will cover several topics, including social communication and engagement, non-crisis supports, eating disorders, sexual wellness, human trafficking, vaping and somatic symptoms, among others. The event is free and open to all parents, guardians and care providers.