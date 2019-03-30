Your Community: Summer teen volunteers



Every summer, Johnson County Library provides volunteer opportunities for teens throughout the county. Summer teen volunteers help shelve materials and assist with Summer Reading programs. This includes not only a chance to work within the Library but also an opportunity to gain real work experience and leadership skills. All volunteers must be 13 years old before June 1.

Each Library location accepts a different number of summer teen volunteers. If you are interested, complete an application form and bring it to your local Library beginning April 1. Note: teens must bring in their own application.

The Johnson County Library summer teen volunteer program is very popular and fills up fast. If you are interested, download the application or call the Library at 913.826.4600 and ask to speak with the Youth Services Librarian at the location where you’d like to volunteer.