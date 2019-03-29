Briefly Noted: Fairway’s Rainy Day Books makes national best bookstores list

Rainy Day Books makes Mental Floss list of top 50 best bookstores nationwide. Rainy Day Books ranked #16 in a list compiled by Mental Floss of the 50 best bookstores nationwide. In its description of the Fairway bookstore, Mental Floss noted that Rainy Day Books was one of the first bookstores in the country to offer author events as a way to create a community around books and reading. Although they didn’t seem to get the location right (they have the bookstore address listed as Kansas City, Kansas).

Sentencing is delayed for Lenexa man found in storage unit with children, wife’s body. The sentencing for Justin Rey, who was found in a Lenexa storage unit with his two children and his wife’s dismembered body, has been continued to April 8. Rey was convicted of child endangerment, child misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child, and faces a charge in Jackson County of abandoning a corpse. On Wednesday, Rey decided he wants to represent himself, and he called Judge Brenda Cameron “not honorable.” In October 2017, Rey and his 2-year-old and newborn daughters were discovered in a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa. Also discovered in the storage unit, the body of Rey’s wife, which had been chopped up and stored in a rolling cooler. [Sentencing delayed for man found in Lenexa storage unit with children, wife’s body — WDAF]

Robert D. Simari, SM West graduate and executive vice chancellor of KU Med Center to speak on future of medicine. Shawnee Mission Education Foundation has invited Robert D. Simari, M.D., the executive vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Medical Center, to speak at a public event April 17. Simari will discuss his journey from Shawnee Mission schools, the need for quality K-12 education and the state and future of medicine and science. A graduate of Shawnee Mission West, Simari is also executive dean of the KU School of Medicine and Franklin E. Murphy Professor in Cardiology. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Mission North auditorium. For more information, contact Dana Chamblin at [email protected]