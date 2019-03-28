Memorial service set for long-time Lenexa councilwoman Diane Linver

Memorial services for former Lenexa councilmember Diane Linver are set for Saturday, April 27.

The event is open to those who knew Linver and will begin at 11 a.m. at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway. Parking is available in the civic campus garage.

Linver, who died March 2, was one of the longest-serving members of the Lenexa council. Elected to represent Ward 2 in 1989, she served on the council for 28 years.

In the notice about memorial services, the city of Lenexa listed several “remarkable contributions” Liver made for the city. An advocate for a number of projects, she had a particular interest in the arts and nature. She also supported Lenexa Arts Council programs and events, including the rotating art shows at city hall. She loved the outdoors, as evidenced when she discussed parks and landscaping.

Linver also helped facilitate the city’s growth west of I-435 and supported the annexation of new areas in the early- and mid-1990s, “while being sensitive to and protective of retaining much of the rural character of existing development,” the city noted. During her tenure on the council, the city laid the groundwork for Vision 2020, Vision 2030 and the Lenexa City Center.

“As a councilmember, she was key to many of these discussions and was a strong supporter of high-quality, well-planned growth,” the city noted.

Linver served on the National League of Cities Human Development Committee from 1998 to 2013 and twice served as the committee’s vice chair. The League of Kansas Municipalities honored her in 2009 with the E.A. Mosher Excellence in Local Government Award for her dedication to public service.

She was also active in a number of other local organizations including the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, Lenexa Historical Society, Lenexa Optimist Club, Olathe School District Youth Friends, Safehome, Arts and Humanities Association of Johnson County, Juvenile Justice Advisory Board of Johnson County, Monticello Community Historical Society, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City Public Television, Johnson County Community Corrections Advisory Board, and Court Appointed Special Advocate for Abused Children.