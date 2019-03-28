Best Bets for the Weekend: Celebrate KC, lunch for free, care for bees

The weather is looking a little iffy for tonight’s Royals Home Opener. Luckily there are about a zillion other reasons to be excited for the weekend:
- It’s Greater Kansas City Day, which is always a fun excuse to celebrate our community. From Opening Day at the K, to a city-wide Rotary Club fundraiser, to hourly variations of the Kansas City song on 90.9 The Bridge, there are plenty of ways to show your KC pride.
- Have you ever dreamed of being a beekeeper? The honey, the pollination, the street cred – it’s almost enough to forget that those little suckers can sting. The Overland Park Arboretum is hosting Intro to Bees and Beekeeping Saturday morning for the curious and the brave.
- Is there such a thing as a free lunch? Come to the Central Resource branch of the Johnson County Library on Saturday to find out. Performance artists m.o.i. (Minister of Information) and Sarah Star Wilkison will create simple sack lunches packed with food and a few surprises. However, only a few are available. Come to the Free Lunch and find out if you get to eat today.
- Head to Broadmoor Park in Mission on Saturday night to join folks from around the world for a celebration of Earth Hour 2019. At 8:30 p.m. participants will turn off all electronics and share ideas about how to reduce our energy use in the coming year.