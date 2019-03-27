Your Health: Getting to the heart of the matter

29 million Americans have diabetes, and even more have prediabetes, but did you know that diabetes increases your risk of heart disease death and stroke. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a stroke or die of heart disease.

There are ways to lower your risk. By lowering your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes or lowering your risk of heart disease, you can keep yourself safer and healthier. Learn more about your risk and find the heart health screening that’s right for you.

