Sponsored Post

Your Health: Getting to the heart of the matter

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - March 27, 2019 10:00 am

29 million Americans have diabetes, and even more have prediabetes, but did you know that diabetes increases your risk of heart disease death and stroke. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a stroke or die of heart disease.

There are ways to lower your risk. By lowering your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes or lowering your risk of heart disease, you can keep yourself safer and healthier. Learn more about your risk and find the heart health screening that’s right for you.

Learn more about diabetes and heart disease at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories