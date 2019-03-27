Prairie Village police arrest man exiting garage after coming upon stolen vehicle

Prairie Village police say they arrested a man early Wednesday after finding him exiting a garage around 3:45 a.m.

An officer on patrol noticed an unoccupied vehicle running in the 7200 block of Springfield and discovered that it has been reported stolen in Kansas City, Mo., after running its plates. Other officers then arrived on the scene and saw a man coming out of a detached garage.

Police discovered that a burglary had occurred in the garage and recovered stolen property at the scene. They arrested the man without incident.

Aaron Colby Bice, 26, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center this morning and has a first appearance in Johnson County District Court set for 1:30 p.m. today.