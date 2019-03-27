FBI investigating after reported robbery of new Commerce Bank at Johnson Drive and Roe

Mike Frizzell - March 27, 2019 5:00 pm
Investigators had the Commerce Bank at Roe and Johnson Drive blocked off following a reported robbery this afternoon. Photos credit Mike Frizzell.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a reported bank robbery in Roeland Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police searched the yard surrounding the bank following the robbery.

  Officers from several northeast Johnson County agencies were dispatched to the Commerce Bank at 4700 Roe Avenue at 2:25 p.m.   Recorded radio traffic indicates the suspect was a black male wearing black pants and a mask. The suspect allegedly fired a gun inside the building and left with cash. Bank employees reportedly told dispatchers that the suspect was alone and fled northbound on Roe in a navy blue four-door car.

  A responding Roeland Park Police Department supervisor told dispatchers that he had located a “large amount” of cash blowing through the street and front yards in the 5700 block of Roe Boulevard.   Officers could be seen searching front yards in search of any cash which may have been caught in the gusty winds.  

A Crime Scene Technician from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory responded to the scene and began photographing the bank shortly after 3 p.m.   Officers outside the crime scene tape said they were waiting for the FBI to arrive and take over the investigation.

  Roeland Park Police tell the Shawnee Mission Post that the FBI will be sending out a news release regarding the incident.

