Briefly Noted: SM East student publications nationally recognized; Westwood Foundation scholarship applications due April 1

SM East publications The Harbinger and Hauberk win top awards in national competition. The Harbinger and Hauberk, Shawnee Mission East’s student news outlet and yearbook, received the highest recognition, the Gold Crown, for their work during the 2017-18 school year. The two publications competed in the 2019 Crown Awards Program hosted by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association, which announced its top awards for scholastic publications at the CSPA 95th Annual Convention. The Harbinger and Hauberk competed among more than 1,100 digital publications, print newspapers, magazines and yearbooks that published during the 2017-2018 academic year. During crown consideration, publications are judged on their excellence as shown by their design, photography, concept, coverage and writing.

Westwood Foundation scholarship applications due April 1. Westwood is now accepting applications for the Westwood Foundation Merit Scholarship that will be awarded to a current Westwood resident and high school senior. The awardee will receive $5,000 per academic year for a total of four years.

Johnson County Government names criminal justice coordinator. Deputy County Manager Maury Thompson introduced Allison Dickinson as the criminal justice coordinator for Johnson County Government as she has assumed her duties Monday morning. As criminal justice coordinator, Dickinson will manage the county’s data-driven criminal justice efforts and major projects to address the root causes of criminal behavior, helping to create a better community, according to a county press release. She previously worked at the Fourth Judicial District Community Corrections. The main office is located in Ottawa.

De Soto, Mill Valley high school seniors advance as national merit scholarship finalists. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named Sam Hubert, a senior at De Soto High School, and William Hecht, a senior at Mill Valley High School, as finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Hecht and Hubert received a Certificate of Merit, which was presented on behalf of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation by their respective high schools. Both students met all the requirements to advance to finalist standing in the competition, including included their academic record, a list of school and community participation, SAT scores and a letter of recommendation from a high school official. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced from the beginning of April and through July.