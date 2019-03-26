New technology means easy and quick crowns at Beckman Dentistry

For most people, getting a dental crown is not high on the list of priorities. It has traditionally involved taking impressions, getting numb, having a temporary crown made and waiting two to three weeks for a dental lab to make a permanent porcelain crown. Then patients return to the office to get their permanent crown and start the process over again.

At Beckman Dentistry, we are proud to be setting the standard for permanent crowns delivered in one appointment. For over 20 years, technology to digitally scan teeth and create porcelain crowns using CAD/CAM technology has existed and been evolving. With this technology, a specialized milling machine starts with a cube of porcelain and follows a digital blueprint built from the scanned image to cut and create a restoration.

We have been monitoring this technology closely for years and it has finally caught up to the highest-quality dental labs. The newest generations of scanners are more accurate than those goopy impressions that no one enjoys. And the porcelain crowns created using the CAD/CAM mills are as strong, long-lasting, and exacting as traditional crowns.

The advantage to our patients is a perfect dental crown in one appointment- no uncomfortable temporary crowns,no getting numb a second time, and no having to figure out how to free up time in your busy schedule for a second appointment to get your crown!

So if you see our patients smiling a little bigger than normal, it may be because they just freed up a little me-time.

