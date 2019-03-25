WaterOne says flooding issues along Missouri River pose no threat to tap quality in Johnson County

An increase in particulate matter caused by the flooding of the Missouri River in recent weeks prompted the utility that provides tap water to Kansas City, Mo., residents to issue a warning last week that its tests had shown the water did not meet standards for cryptosporidium treatment.

But in neighboring Johnson County, where water service is provided by the utility WaterOne, the murky Missouri hasn’t had any impact on what’s coming out of the faucet.

“Flood conditions always requires enhanced vigilance for our operations staff, but the flooding has had no impact on our production or water quality,” said Mandy Cawby of WaterOne.

WaterOne has two intake sources: One in the Missouri River and one in the Kansas River.

“The Missouri River intake was scheduled to be offline for plant maintenance, coincidentally, so right now we are drawing from our Kansas River intake,” Cawby said.

However, Cawby noted, WaterOne does operate a horizontal collector well on the banks of the Missouri. That infrastructure is built at an elevation that meets a 500-year-flood standard, “meaning that it is quite safe from even major flooding. We are drawing from it and it is operating normally.”

WaterOne publishes an annual quality report that provides information about its testing process and the results for more than 100 “regulated and unregulated contaminants” in the water that makes its way into Shawnee Mission area homes.

The Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association named WaterOne the provider of the “Best Tasting Water in Kansas” last fall.