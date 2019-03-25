Updates from Johnson County Community College: In-demand careers

Johnson County Community College puts education within reach. Just ask the Twittersphere. Community college alumni from around the country – including JCCC – recently took to the platform to respond to the following prompt:

“Did you go to a community college? Quote tweet this and say which community college you attended and what you’re doing today. I’ll retweet as many as I can. People who attend community colleges deserve to be as proud as people who attend Harvard.”

Our former students came forward in droves to show just how far JCCC’s in-demand degrees, affordable tuition rates and flexible schedule options have taken them:

“I went to @JCCCtweet for a year and it was the smartest decision I have ever made. I am now a high school English teacher and encourage students to really consider time at a community college before they go to a four-year institution. Community college taught me so much.” – Ashley Agre‏

“I went to @JCCCtweet & currently serve as a Representative in the Kansas House.” – Brett Parker‏

“I went to @JCCCtweet. Today I have an MA in Christian Thought and I’m a youth minister at a church.” – Carter Baldwin

“I went to @JCCCtweet and now run a tech company.” – Walter Bleser‏

“Congresswoman.” – Sharice Davids

“I attended @JCCCtweet. Today I am the curator of collections at a local history museum.” – Shannon Hsu

“I’m an @JCCCtweet graduate. Current profession: Education and insurance defense lawyer @MVPLaw.” – Kelli Broers‏

“JCCC alums rock! Followed it up with KU & now I teach middle school.” – Leslie Schrader

“@JCCCtweet, advertising and marketing sales for @JCPRDparks and this entire thread is amazing and should be read by every high school student in the world.” – Kate Buenger‏

“@JCCCtweet I work as a case manager for mental health clients.” – J. Craig Pittman

These Cavaliers and so many others demonstrate just how impactful a community college education can be. Join them in finding success by getting to know our beautiful campus. Take a virtual tour today or schedule a visit to see it first-hand.

