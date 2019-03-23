Your Community: Sharing the harvest

Johnson County has a generally affluent population yet food waste and food insecurity are problems here. According to a study from The Food Policy Council of Johnson County, food waste here is estimated at about 1.6 million pounds annually. During the past five years it has been estimated that 11.6 percent of Johnson County households experienced some kind of food insecurity.

Join Johnson County Library on Saturday, March 30 at the Central Resource branch to examine the issue of food insecurity in our community. Presented with the Food Policy Council of Johnson County.

Stories of Food Open House • 11 am – 3 pm

This half-day drop-in event helps you discover organizations addressing food waste and food insecurity in Johnson County. You’ll see cooking demonstrations, film screenings and learn about volunteer opportunities. You can meet artists wrestling with this subject, too.

Documentary Screenings • Noon & 1:30 pm

Plenty of seating will be available. For an extra-comfy viewing experience, bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Refreshments will be provided.

Panel Discussion • 3 – 4 pm

Join the conversation with folks from organizations addressing food waste and food insecurity in Johnson County. You’ll learn about the work happening behind the scenes in our community to deal with these important issues.

