Shawnee woman charged with manslaughter, DUI for wreck that killed woman in Merriam

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced today that it was charging Vicky L. Walter, 57, of Shawnee with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in relation to the car accident that took the life of a woman Tuesday.

Officials have identified the deceased as Celena Duncan.

Walter is being held at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond. She is set to make her first appearance in Johnson County District Court today at 1:30 p.m.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Mackey. Reports from the scene indicated that the man driving the car in which Duncan was traveling was injured as well and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Johnson County District Court records do not indicate previous criminal charges against Walter.