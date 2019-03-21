Shawnee woman charged with manslaughter, DUI for wreck that killed woman in Merriam

Jay Senter - March 21, 2019 9:17 am
Emergency crews on the scene of the wreck near the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch on Tuesday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced today that it was charging Vicky L. Walter, 57, of Shawnee with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license in relation to the car accident that took the life of a woman Tuesday.

Vicky Walter was booked into Johnson County jail following the wreck.

Officials have identified the deceased as Celena Duncan.

Walter is being held at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.  She is set to make her first appearance in Johnson County District Court today at 1:30 p.m.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


The multi-vehicle accident occurred just after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Mackey. Reports from the scene indicated that the man driving the car in which Duncan was traveling was injured as well and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Johnson County District Court records do not indicate previous criminal charges against Walter.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories