Payless ShoeSource to close store on Shawnee Mission Parkway

In the midst of bankruptcy and store closings nationwide, Payless ShoeSource is closing its location on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Payless is conducting liquidation sales that will continue “until at least the end of March, with most continuing through the end of May,” according to the company’s corporate website.

Staff said they were told the store at 11207 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee would probably close in late May. In the meantime, products in store are marked down 30 to 50 percent.

The Topeka-based footwear retailer noted on its website that company leaders voluntarily filed for bankruptcy.

“While we have worked diligently with our suppliers and other partners to best position Payless for the future, we have been unable to operate our North American businesses on a sustainable basis,” the corporate office stated. “As part of the process, we have made the difficult decision to close our stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, and we have wound down our e-commerce site.”

Payless has operated more than 2,000 stores in North America and about 400 in South America and Central America.

A company spokesperson could not be reached for comment.