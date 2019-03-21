Lenexa to start bike share program with local nonprofit Bike Share KC

Lenexa is starting a bike share program with local nonprofit Bike Share KC.

The project includes the purchase of 25 smart bikes equipped to be rented as well as installation of parking racks for the bicycles at Mill Creek Park, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, Old Town Lenexa, the Civic Campus and Black Hoof Park, according to a city memo.

Bike Share KC will manage and operate the bike share program.

The council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to accept reimbursement through the Kansas Department of Transportation for Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding for the bike share program. Councilmember Steve Lemons was absent. There was no public comment or discussion among the council, as the item was on the council’s consent agenda.

The total project cost is $75,000.

Additionally, $64,500 of the total project cost is eligible for 80 percent federal reimbursement (amounting to $51,600). The city’s match of non-reimbursable expenses are $23,400, which will be paid from unallocated capital improvement funds.

The city will consider entering into a separate agreement with Bike Share KC at a later date.

Other Shawnee Mission area cities are looking into similar programs. In Overland Park, city leaders are looking into adding rentable electric scooters and bikes as an extension of public transit. Last year, the city considered adding a “dockless” bike sharing program.