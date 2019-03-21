Briefly Noted: Peppermint Sea Studio closes in Mission following death of founder’s husband; SM Northwest student injured by javelin

Peppermint Sea Studio on Johnson Drive closes indefinitely following death of founder’s husband. Peppermint Sea Studio in downtown Mission is closed indefinitely. The owner, Charity Marrone, announced her decision Tuesday evening on her business Facebook page, a few days after her husband, Pete Marrone, died suddenly in a bike race last weekend. Marrone opened the art studio last summer. In the meantime, the art community is rallying to provide financial support for Marrone’s studio; anyone interested in helping out can click this link.

Student injured by javelin at SM Northwest. A student was injured by javelin on Tuesday at Shawnee Mission Northwest. The student was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. [Student injured by javelin at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School — KCTV]

Horizons teacher receives KCTV’s Read to Achieve program. Horizons teacher Katie Black was selected as the next recipient of KCTV’s Read to Achieve program. She received a $1,000 check from Kansas’ chapter of the National Education Association. [Shawnee Mission high school teacher named Read to Achieve winner — KCTV]