Best Bets for the Weekend: Eat, skate, read

Whether you’re an INFJ or an ESTP (did I just make those up?) on the Myers Briggs you should be able to find the perfect activity for your personality this weekend.
- Tired of having all those kids cramping your style the roller rink? Me, too. Let’s hit up Adult Night tonight at Skate City Overland Park. I’ll be requesting Dave Matthew’s Band – deep cuts only.
- A few bucks won’t get you much these days – unless you’re headed to the Cabin Fever Book Sale at the Central Resource Branch of the Johnson County Library. With thousands of books starting at 50 cents you can rest assured that you’ll find something for everyone.
- If you’re interested in eating healthier and sustaining local farmers, you might enjoy the Eat Local and Organic Expo at Johnson County Community College on Saturday. Eat delicious food, meet area farmers and get inspiration for your spring garden.
- Tired of being a grownup? Never Grow Up at the Jewish Community Center offers plenty of options for the kid in you (as well as actual kids). On Sunday enjoy face painting, inflatables, edible “Tiger Lily Teepees” and fairy wands, rock wall climbing, obstacle courses and more.