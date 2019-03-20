Briefly Noted: Faidley sworn in to Roeland Park council; Defrocked St. Agnes priest has no active medical license; SCOTUS to hear Kansas Supreme Court case on prosecuting identity theft

Faidley sworn in to Roeland Park council. Roeland Park resident Jan Faidley was sworn in this week as the new Ward 1 councilmember for the City of Roeland Park. “It’s a great honor,” said Faidley, who has lived in Roeland Park for more than 20 years. Faidley soundly defeated Courtney Craig in the Feb. 26 special election, which was held to replace former Ward 1 councilmember Becky Fast after Fast resigned to serve on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

Defrocked St. Agnes priest no longer holds active medical license in Kansas or Missouri. John H. Wisner, a former associate pastor at St. Agnes Parish in Roeland Park who was defrocked last year over what church leaders said were credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors, is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Kansas and Missouri. Wisner had also worked at St. Joseph Parish in Shawnee. He was also a psychiatrist who kept a medical license in Kansas and Missouri. Those licenses remained valid months after he was defrocked, but now, an “active licensee” search for Wisner’s name in Missouri professional registration records comes up empty. Kansas records now list Wisner’s license as “inactive.” [Defrocked KCK priest no longer holds active medical license in Kansas or Missouri – The Kansas City Star]

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Kansas Supreme Court case on whether state can prosecute individuals for using stolen ID on both federal and state documents. The U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear a Kansas Supreme Court case this fall on whether federal law prevents states from prosecuting individuals — regardless of citizenship status — for identity theft. The case comes after the Johnson County District Attorney’s office obtained convictions for three individuals who used other people’s social security numbers to complete state tax forms, employment applications and apartment leases. In 2017, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions, holding that the state cannot prosecute anyone for using stolen identifying information on those forms if those defendants also used that stolen information on a federal I-9 form. The Johnson County D.A. appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shawnee Mission Northwest debate coach receives Speech and Debate Diamond Award. After completing his fifth year as assistant debate coach at Shawnee Mission Northwest, Phil Volen has received his first Diamond Award. The National Speech & Debate Association recognized Volen as one of eight debate coaches in Kansas to receive the award, which recognizes “a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education,” the association announced Monday. Volen will be recognized in June at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Dallas.

Kristin Jasinski is named 2018 Merriam Police Officer of the Year. The Merriam Police Department named Master Police Officer Kristin Jasinski as the 2018 Officer of the Year and awarded her a certificate at the city’s March 11 council meeting. A Merriam police officer since 2015, Jasinski was nominated by her peers to receive the award. Besides her duties as a patrol officer, Jasinski is also a field training officer, the department’s tactical medical instructor, WRAP restraint instructor, a member of the peer support team, and is on the Merriam police honor guard. Last year, she received her second Life Saving Award for saving a toddler who had choked on a meatball at IKEA.