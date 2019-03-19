Woman killed in fatal car accident on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Antioch

Merriam Police are investigating after an elderly woman was killed in a crash late Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway and Mackey Street just after 10 a.m.

Captain Troy Duvanel of the Merriam Police Department says the crash involved several vehicles, including a car carrying an elderly couple that crashed into the rock wall. Duvanel says the elderly male was driving. Radio traffic indicates the elderly female was riding in the back seat of the car, behind the driver’s seat, and that both were wearing seatbelts. The identity of the deceased woman has not been released.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy damage to one vehicle. Duvanel says the man was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in any of the other vehicles was injured. The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit was called in to assist with documenting the crash scene for the investigation into its cause. Police closed the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway at Antioch Road as the crash is being investigated. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Antioch Road. Police say the closure of the eastbound lanes will likely remain in place for several hours.

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and Shawnee Fire Department were also called to the scene. Police from the Overland Park Police Department and Shawnee Police Department were sent to the area to assist with closing Shawnee Mission Parkway. No other details were immediately available.