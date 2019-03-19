Early morning Mission Hills house fire claims life of man in his 50s

A man in his 50s is dead after an early morning fire inside a Mission Hills home.

Firefighters were called to the home at 3616 W 69th Street at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday.

“An elderly female resident reports that she heard the smoke alarm from her second-floor bedroom, came down to the main level of the home, found her son in the area of the fire which was located in the living room,” Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Tony Lopez said in a news release.

Lopez says the woman is in her early 90s and her son was in his 50s.

“Due to conditions, she was unable to see her phone to call 911 and exited the home to seek help from the neighbor,” Lopez said.

Police officers from the Prairie Village Police Department, which provides service to Mission Hills, were first to arrive on the scene. Radio traffic from those officers indicated they were prepared to go inside the house to attempt to rescue the man but were unable to get inside due to the extreme heat.

Lopez said firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the front of the house. Firefighters entered the house through a side door and worked to quickly extinguish the fire. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the CFD2’s Fire Marshal with the assistance of the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“CFD2 appreciates the strong partnership we have in Johnson County and the help automatically received from professionals with Overland Park Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and Prairie Village Police Department on this incident,” Lopez said in the release.

Johnson County Med-Act also responded on the call.