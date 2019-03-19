Briefly Noted: Lenexa’s final workshop on Complete Streets plan set for Thursday; National Dance Day in Leawood

Lenexa to host final workshop on Complete Streets road infrastructure plan. The city of Lenexa is hosting its final public workshop this week on the city’s Complete Streets road infrastructure plan. The informal workshop is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road. City staff and the consulting team will share with the public about the proposed plan, which includes recommendations for creating key enhancements to the city’s infrastructure that considers the safety, comfort and efficiency needs of all users of a roadway – including drivers, pedestrians, bicy­clists and transit users. The final plan will be completed in late spring or early summer of 2019.

Johnson County judge finds enough evidence to continue criminal case against Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry. Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan ruled at a preliminary hearing Friday that there’s enough evidence for a criminal case to proceed against Jeff Henry. The Schlitterbahn co-owner faces the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, illegal possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia and buying sex. The judge’s ruling follows testimony by Merriam police officers who discovered methamphetamine in a hotel room where Henry was staying last year. He’s pleading not guilty. [Judge rules JoCo drug, sex case against Schlitterbahn’s Jeff Henry can proceed — The Kansas City Star]

HuffPost selects photograph of fisherman at Shawnee Mission Lake in top 17 ‘amazing photos’ of the week. With the recently heavy news cycle of power outages, floods, plane crashes and scuffles with police circulating the globe, HuffPost shared ’17 amazing photos’ the world might have missed this week. A fisherman at Shawnee Mission Lake was one of them. [17 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week – HuffPost]

Leawood Stage Company to host National Dance Day April 6. As part of National Dance Week 2019, the Leawood Stage Company is hosting its third annual day of dance from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Ironwoods Amphitheater in Ironwoods Park, 147th and Mission Road, in Leawood. As a celebration of all types of dance, National Dance Day includes performances of ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, modern, contemporary, lyrical, hip-hop, aerial, bachata, Irish Step, Pushpanjali, Latino, Mongolian, Egyptian, Argentine Tango, salsa, plena, bomba and bellydance. The free event is presented by Leawood-based VidaDance Company and co-sponsored by the Leawood Arts Council. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place April 7 inside the Lodge at Ironwoods Park.