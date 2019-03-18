QuikTrip at 67th and Nieman closing today, company cites opening of Shawnee Mission Parkway location as contributing factor

QuikTrip has confirmed that today will be the last day of operation for the store located at 6637 Nieman Road.

A sign on the door last week informed customers of the impending closure. QuikTrip Corporation’s media officer Mike Thornbrugh confirmed the store’s last day would be Monday, March 18. Thornbrugh says the opening of the new store at 10701 Shawnee Mission Parkway contributed to the decision to close the Nieman Road store.

“It was a good store, but the new location and model of the store we believe they would cannibalize each other,” Thornbrugh said in an emailed response to questions.

Shawnee Communications Manager Julie Breithaupt says the city could not comment beyond stating that there are no plans for the property at this point that the city has been made aware of.

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler, however, said she is “extremely disappointed” to learn of the store’s closing.

“When I met with them [QuikTrip] prior to the opening of the new location on Shawnee Mission Parkway, they assured me the store at 67th Street would not be closing because it reaches a different demographic and there was more than enough business for both stores,” Distler said.

But Thornbrugh reaffirmed the company’s belief that having two stores in such proximity to each other would lead to their cannibalization. The Nieman Road location opened on July 1, 1988. It was expanded from 10 to 12 gas pumps in 2011 and then remodeled to include a QT Kitchen in 2016.

“At some point, it will be sold, but nothing is in the works to my knowledge,” Thornbrugh said of the property’s future.