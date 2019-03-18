Briefly Noted: Shawnee to lead informational sessions on proposed community center

Shawnee to host informational meetings on potential community center; residents to vote on proposed facility in May. Shawnee is hosting two informational sessions on the city’s proposed community center next month in preparation for a city-wide mail-in ballot on the proposed facility. The first meeting April 10 at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive. The second meeting is April 29 at the Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St. Both meetings, which will contain the same information, are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and include a brief presentation by city staff at 6:30 p.m. Registered voters in Shawnee will receive the mail-in ballot in May to vote on a property tax increase that would fund the proposed community center near 61st and Woodland.

Shawnee chamber also hosting informational luncheon on proposed community center. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city’s parks and recreation department staff at a luncheon this month to share about Shawnee’s proposed community center. City staff will lead a presentation on the project’s scope, facilities and timeline. The luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. March 28 at Shawnee Town Hall. Cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for guests.