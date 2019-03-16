Your Community: Cabin fever

For more than 30 years, the Friends of the Johnson County Library have been supporting the Library’s collections and programming through sales of gently used items that have been “weeded” from circulation. The Cabin Fever Book Sale is your chance to purchase the best sellers you’ve been meaning to get your hands on.

Come browse the Cabin Fever sale at the Central Resource Library March 21 to 23. You’ll find great deals on a broad selection of books, music and movies. Most items priced $2 to $5 and cash, check and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds from the sale go to the Friends, which support the Library’s early literacy programs, staff professional development and special events.

Sale hours are:

Thursday, March 21, 9:30 am to 7:30 pm

Friday, March 22, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, March 23, 9:30 am to 3 pm

The Friends are a membership organization with almost 1,000 participants. Their primary activities are operation of 3 bookstores at the Antioch, Blue Valley and Central Libraries, online sales and their annual book sales, such as the upcoming Cabin Fever Book Sale.

Learn more about the Friends and find out about future Friends sales.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom