Briefly Noted: Lackman Library to close next month

Johnson County Library to close Lackman branch April 24 in preparation for move to new Lenexa branch at City Center. The Johnson County Library will discontinue services at the Lackman branch, 15345 W 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa on April 24. The Johnson County Library Board of Directors decided Thursday to announce the closing in preparation for the new library at Lenexa City Center, which opens June 2. The current 18,000-square-foot library at 87th Street Parkway has been open since 1997. The library board determined that expansion of library services at City Center would meet the needs of Lenexa’s growing population. The Library board has not yet finalized next use of the Lackman facility.
