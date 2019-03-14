Briefly Noted: Life Time Fitness site of new car break-ins in Lenexa; Lenexa police report rocking chair thrown at windshield

Lenexa police investigating three more car break-ins. Lenexa police are investigating several car break-ins over the weekend. Police suspect the break-ins are being perpetrated by an out-of-town group that targets women at gyms, parks and day cares. Three cars parked outside the Life Time Fitness on 90th Street on Sunday were broken into and hit by thieves. [Vehicle thefts at Lenexa gym may be connected to ‘smash and grab’ gang — KSHB]

Lenexa police report rocking chair thrown at car windshield. Lenexa police were called to the scene after someone threw a rocking chair at a car’s windshield. The police department posted on Twitter about the incident, which happened Friday. Police said the criminal property damage incident followed an argument between two cousins about “family matters.” One cousin threw the rocking chair at the windshield of the parked car. The windshield was cracked, but the victim didn’t press charges against his cousin. [Lenexa police respond after rocking chair is thrown at car — KCTV]