Best Bets for the Weekend: Anime, connecting with nature, and spring break fun at the library

Confession time: There were a few weeks in the middle of winter that I really had to search for fun weekend events. Luckily, spring has arrived we are officially becoming pickier over here at “Best Bets”. Enjoy this weekend’s best bets:
- Spring break means lots of fun events at the Johnson County library. Among them:
- The Spring Break Scavenger Hunt , which introduces kids to the library by equipping them with a scavenger hunt list and a series of clues to help them meet staff and to learn how to find books, games, movies and online resources. At the Cedar Roe and Shawnee branches.
- The Royal-Tea-Party at the DeSoto and Cedar Roe branches encourages kids to dress in their regal best for festive crafts and activities.
- The Pollinator Drop-In at the Monticello branch includes a caterpillar-to-butterfly watch and activities to explore butterflies and other pollinators like bees.
- I just learned about the Blue River Forest Experience in southern Overland Park, an organization that aims to connect people with nature. Saturday’s Luminary Walk might be a great time to find out more about what they do.
- “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is a musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s literary classic. This weekend the Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City will take the audience down the mighty Mississippi River as Huckleberry Finn and his friend Jim, a runaway slave, search for freedom. Performed live on stage, this show features a large cast and live orchestra. All performances will be at B&B Live!, inside the B&B Shawnee Movie Theatre Complex.
- Naka-Kon. If you don’t know what it is, this Anime convention probably isn’t for you. But if manga, cosplay, music, fashion or gaming is your thing, make your way to the Overland Park Convention Center this weekend. What started out as started out as a small tabling event held by the University of Kansas Anime Club is now expected to bring in over 10,000 attendees.