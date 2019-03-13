Sponsored Post

Your Health: Spice up dinner time with slow cooker fajitas

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - March 13, 2019

Slow cooking is your secret weapon for weeknight dinners. Pop in your ingredients, go about your day and have a delicious dinner ready when you need it. Trust us, these spiced chicken fajitas are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Finished with lime and honey, these chicken fajitas couldn’t be easier. When served with tortillas and toppings, they become an easily-customizable meal that can be made gluten-free, dairy-free or low-fat.

Get the recipe at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

