Shawnee Mission announces members of ‘action teams’ charged with fleshing out strategic plan

The Shawnee Mission School District has announced members of the five “action teams” that will be charged with creating detailed plans to achieve the objectives defined last month as part of the district’s long-term strategic planning process.
The teams will begin their work this month. The planning process timeline calls for them to wrap up their portion of the project by May so that it can be incorporated into a final plan the steering committee will present to the board of education for approval in June.
The action teams are primarily made up of district staff, but do include several members of the community as well.
The teams — and their objectives — follow:
Team 1: We will reimagine teaching and learning to guarantee relevant opportunities for personalized learning experiences.
Team Co-Leaders: Jenny Collier and Kevin Hansford
- Kristoffer Barikmo
- Kathryn Bigelow
- Carla Broadnax
- Dava Bunyarattaphantu
- Lesa Childers
- Sherry Dumolien
- Jon Durham
- Leena Fry
- Abby Morgan
- Darren Dennis
- Jeremy Higgins
- Sara Holmes
- Kristen Jones
- Joys Lind
- Heather Mayfield
- Liliana Mariaca
- Kristin McClasky
- Leigh Anne Neal
- Barbara Schoell
- Lisa Siegel
- Heath Sigg
- Darcy Swan
- Jessica Tickle
- Vanessa Watkins
- Kristen Zuck
Team 2: We will relentlessly create a fully unified, equitable, and inclusive culture.
Team Co-Leaders: Todd Dain and Dustin Springer
- David Aramovich
- Jen Beutel
- Katie Black
- Rebecca Dolphiede
- Deb Dupree
- Janine Estrada-Lopez
- Shanna Groves
- Lisa Jones
- Jenny Kempfer
- Katie Laird
- Tim Leffert
- Susan Leonard
- John McKinney
- Pedro Miller
- Acia Morley
- Michele Morse
- Pam Palermo
- Randy Lopez
- David Muhammad
- Brianna Presto
- Britt Pumphrey
- Linda Sanchez
- Kendra Shamburg
- Anthony Springfield
- Ed Streich
- Diana Sun
Team 3: We will create the climate to cultivate quality educators so they flourish in pursuit of our mission.
Team Co-Leaders: Erin Smith and Jessica Risinger
- Dhaval Bhavsar
- Carrie Buchta
- Camron Carnegie
- Rebecca Colwell
- Dean Davison
- Liz Epstein
- Aimee Hagedorn
- Andrew Hargis
- Kimpton Hopkins
- Joy Jones
- Chris Kase
- Beth Kemper
- Steve Loe
- Amber Pagan
- Autumn Roberts
- Kristin Ridgeway
- Kathleen Rush
- Amie Schick
- Michael Schumacher
- Cara Soukup
- Meghan Stigge
- Jenna Teddy
- Brenda Vandenbos
- Andy Walter
Team 4: We will design systems that support our mission and beliefs.
Team Co-Leaders: Pam Lewis and Joanne Roche
- Kim Barney
- Drew Billingsley
- Derrick Braxton
- Roslyn Christopher
- Jorge Coromac
- Lauri DeNooy
- Amy Drinnon
- Mary Estrada
- Lisa Gruman
- Trish Guthrie
- Megan Hergenrader
- Carol Hess
- Erica Jablonski
- Joel Johnson
- Ruby Kalirai
- Drew Lane
- Jamie Ledbetter
- Whitney Livengood
- Michelle Lord
- Kathy Mason
- Jeremy McDonnell
- Pamela McGary
- Kristine Mesh
- Kelly Nelson
- Chris Oliver
- Lachelle Sigg
- Angela Smart
- Monica van der Zee
- Christy Ziegler
Team 5: We will strategically focus resources to support state-of-the-art facilities to accomplish our beliefs, mission, and objectives.
Team Co-Leaders: Kristie Darby and Joe Gilhaus
- Brett Bendure
- Gary Bressman
- Elizabeth Ceniceros
- Tyler Clubb
- Paul Colwell
- Brent Fuson
- Angelo Giacalone
- Amy Hersch
- Tasha Howard
- Terry Huntington
- Russ Knapp
- Jon Kirby
- Dick Kramer
- Joan Leavens
- Annette Luikart
- Linda Mau
- Michael Orr
- Niko Platco
- Judd Remmers
- Bob Robinson
- Danielle Russell
- Kim Schultz
- Bill Shaffer
- Scott Sherman
- Kenny Southwick