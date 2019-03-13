Shawnee Mission announces members of ‘action teams’ charged with fleshing out strategic plan

The Shawnee Mission School District has announced members of the five “action teams” that will be charged with creating detailed plans to achieve the objectives defined last month as part of the district’s long-term strategic planning process.

The teams will begin their work this month. The planning process timeline calls for them to wrap up their portion of the project by May so that it can be incorporated into a final plan the steering committee will present to the board of education for approval in June.

The action teams are primarily made up of district staff, but do include several members of the community as well.

The teams — and their objectives — follow:

Team 1: We will reimagine teaching and learning to guarantee relevant opportunities for personalized learning experiences.

Team Co-Leaders: Jenny Collier and Kevin Hansford

Team 2: We will relentlessly create a fully unified, equitable, and inclusive culture.

Team Co-Leaders: Todd Dain and Dustin Springer

Team 3: We will create the climate to cultivate quality educators so they flourish in pursuit of our mission.

Team Co-Leaders: Erin Smith and Jessica Risinger

Team 4: We will design systems that support our mission and beliefs.

Team Co-Leaders: Pam Lewis and Joanne Roche

Team 5: We will strategically focus resources to support state-of-the-art facilities to accomplish our beliefs, mission, and objectives.

Team Co-Leaders: Kristie Darby and Joe Gilhaus