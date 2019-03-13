Red Door Grill and other restaurants join growing list of confirmed tenants for Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa

The developer of Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa has confirmed additional business tenants: Red Door Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks and Chipotle. This will be Red Door Grill’s third restaurant to open in Johnson County.

Culver’s and McKeever’s Market & Eatery are also slated for development at the new retail center.

Jeannette Cox, executive vice president of Oddo Development, said they have received letters of intent from a few other business tenants, but they are not finalized yet.

With construction underway, Oddo Development expects construction of Sonoma Plaza to continue over the next two years. McKeever’s Market & Eatery will be the first to open on the site; the anticipated opening date is in June.

Culver’s is currently under construction and is expected to have a summer opening as well. Culver’s has a location on State Line Road just across from Leawood in Kansas City, Mo., and one in Mission. The Lenexa location will be its first in the Shawnee Mission area west of I-35.

Ryan Powell, director of construction for Oddo Development, said the other sites at Sonoma are still under negotiation or in the drawing phase.

Once complete, Sonoma Plaza will occupy 25 acres at the southeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 and contain about 143,700 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, as well as private streets and parking facilities.

The proposed development will be located on one of the last big tracts of vacant land inside the Interstate 435 loop in Johnson County. A 1 percent community improvement sales tax and $1.35 million economic development grant have been approved to fund part of the project.