Briefly Noted: Olathe, De Soto school districts add protections for LGBTQ students, teachers to non-discrimination policies

Olathe, DeSoto public schools to provide protections for sexual orientation, gender identity. The Olathe school board last week unanimously voted to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the district’s non-discrimination policies. Olathe’s decision came four days after the DeSoto school board added similar protections. The unanimous decision by the Olathe school board will make the district safer for gay and transgender students and teachers, say parents, educators and their allies. [Two JoCo districts add protections for gay and transgender students and teachers — The Kansas City Star]

Johnson County man faces felony charges after allegedly beating girlfriend’s cat to death. A Johnson County man was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to animals after allegedly beating his girlfriend’s cat to death. Levi Law, 24, posted his $10,000 bond yesterday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:30 p.m. April 22 in Division 8 at the Johnson County Courthouse. [Johnson County man accused of beating girlfriend’s cat to death charged with felony — WDAF]