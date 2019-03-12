SuperKidz Club indoor playground opens in Mission

A new indoor playground business has opened in the Mission West Shopping Center.

Superkidz Club features 9,500 square feet of (nearly) top-to-bottom playground equipment, including obstacle courses, nine slides, swings, a spiderweb tower and other climbing structures, a ball fit and even a play zone where kids can shoot foam balls at unsuspecting adult targets. Located at 6753 Johnson Drive next to Planet Fitness, the playground first opened in mid-February.

Amanda Lam, who owns SuperKidz Club with her husband, Kevin Ong, said they built the indoor playground business keeping their two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, in mind.

“We want to provide what they have enjoyed out of state and bring this to Kansas City so kids in the community can share that too,” Lam said. “Play is essential for kids growing up, and it will be wonderful if they get screen time off and more playtime together. We just want to keep the kids more physically active.”

Lam and Ong want to encourage adults to join their children as they explore the playground.

“The whole philosophy behind that is I want to make sure that families can build on better bonding through playtime,” Lam said. “We encourage parents to go in, participate, play with kids.”

Lam said the playground’s location next door to Planet Fitness is also convenient for parents who want to sign up for “sitter services” and drop off their children for a few hours so they can squeeze in a workout.

The playground also has four party rooms and a concessions area. Lam and Ong have targeted the business toward kids age 1 to 15, but already, staff have noticed age demographics of customers frequently range from 4 to 12.

Coming soon to the new playground space are arts and crafts classes. Plus, Lam and Ong are planning to open other SuperKidz Clubs in the metro area. The couple, who lives in Staley, Missouri, said they picked Mission for their first SuperKidz location, citing the city’s ideal proximity between families in Kansas City, Missouri, and Overland Park.

“The city of Mission is small enough that I think it’s very easy to work with,” Lam added. “They’re very friendly.”